Beck Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,611 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,611 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.77. 45,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,463. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.25 and a 52 week high of $369.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.64.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

