Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,504 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $60,543,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 314,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.92. The company had a trading volume of 128,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $184.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.