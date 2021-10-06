Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $539,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in KLA by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 231,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,617 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.92. 24,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,016. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $190.21 and a twelve month high of $374.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.37 and a 200-day moving average of $326.13.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

