Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $889,000 in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $520,869,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of BUG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,320. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $33.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.