Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,988. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 125.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

