BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Receives $46.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

BYSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BYSI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 39,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,938. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $579.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 17.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after acquiring an additional 443,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 202,061 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 82.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 194,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

