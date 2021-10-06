BIDR (BIDR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30.88 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. BIDR has a market cap of $15.83 million and approximately $30.88 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00058460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00095515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00130399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,463.44 or 0.99932540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.98 or 0.06316972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

