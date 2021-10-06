Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) Insider Richard Pike Sells 26,580 Shares

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total transaction of £94,093.20 ($122,933.37).

LON:BIFF opened at GBX 350.50 ($4.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 374.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 321.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.58. Biffa plc has a 52 week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 419.50 ($5.48).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Biffa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Biffa in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

