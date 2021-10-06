Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $458.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

TECH traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $483.57. 143,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,185. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $497.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.42. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $250.24 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.36, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

