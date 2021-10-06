Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $66,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.97. The company had a trading volume of 53,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,517. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.50.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

