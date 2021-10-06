BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $50,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,262,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $31,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,234 shares of company stock worth $10,677,716. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.47. 5,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.44, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

