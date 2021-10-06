Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Bionano Genomics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. 111,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,424,988. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 435.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,381,000 after buying an additional 14,911,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after buying an additional 5,559,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth about $76,651,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after buying an additional 7,404,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 179.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,389,000 after buying an additional 3,015,525 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bionano Genomics (BNGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.