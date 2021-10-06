BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $359.00 by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.23.
Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded down $9.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.20. 50,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,815. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $464.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 261.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $73,570,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
