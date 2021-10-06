BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $359.00 by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.23.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded down $9.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.20. 50,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,815. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 261.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $73,570,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

