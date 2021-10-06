Bitcoin Atom Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $326.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 89.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $326.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

