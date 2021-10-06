BitCore (BTX) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. BitCore has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $353,053.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,288.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.70 or 0.06470434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.00320960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.96 or 0.01106977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00098479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.78 or 0.00524571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.57 or 0.00363935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.00272021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005336 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

