BitWhite (BTW) Market Cap Tops $111,354.70

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, BitWhite has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $111,354.70 and approximately $160,265.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

