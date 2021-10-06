Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Get Black Knight alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

NYSE BKI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.26.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Knight (BKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.