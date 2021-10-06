BlackRock Inc. Has $309.49 Million Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 912,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of New Residential Investment worth $309,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRZ. Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

