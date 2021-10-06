BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,654,863 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Alkermes worth $319,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alkermes by 64.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after buying an additional 838,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 173.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 7,294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 466,285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 908,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after buying an additional 410,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alkermes alerts:

ALKS opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.30, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.