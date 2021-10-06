BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,217,142 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,727,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,217,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $315,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,955 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $799,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTEN opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

PTEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

