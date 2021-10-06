BlackRock Inc. Sells 187,944 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,882,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187,944 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Minerals Technologies worth $305,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 56.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

NYSE:MTX opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.45. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

