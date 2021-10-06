BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on BTA. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 197.86 ($2.59).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
