BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BTA. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 197.86 ($2.59).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

