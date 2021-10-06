BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years.
MYD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,903. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.
