BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years.

MYD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,903. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

