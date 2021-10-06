BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. 165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

