Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Up 45.3% in September

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BSL traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. 35,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,256. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

