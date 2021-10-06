Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 27,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,209. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $197,691 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 515,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 85,949 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 369,422 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $969,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

