Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after buying an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000.

EYE stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.95. 3,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,890. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

