Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,699 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.86.

Shares of CYBR traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,202. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $171.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.79 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

