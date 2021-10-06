Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.22% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 204,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE ECOM traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,081. The firm has a market cap of $761.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.82. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

