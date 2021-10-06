Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

EFX stock traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.54. 8,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.76 and its 200 day moving average is $237.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.