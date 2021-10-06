Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 231.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,393,000 after buying an additional 160,548 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at $500,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 44.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 33,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 in the last three months. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BCO traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,672. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.45. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

