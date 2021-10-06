Blair William & Co. IL Sells 242 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.86. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,312. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.77 and a one year high of $137.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

