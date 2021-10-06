Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BLPG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,543. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. Blue Line Protection Group has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services.

