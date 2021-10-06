Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BLPG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,543. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. Blue Line Protection Group has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile
