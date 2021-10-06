Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

OWL traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. 7,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000,000. Brown University purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,784,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,800,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,080,000.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

