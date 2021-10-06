Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Shares Down 0.1%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Shares of Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,141 ($14.91) and last traded at GBX 1,147 ($14.99). Approximately 767,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 723,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,148 ($15.00).

PRSM has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,006.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,019.67.

About Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM)

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

