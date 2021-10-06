Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,141 ($14.91) and last traded at GBX 1,147 ($14.99). Approximately 767,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 723,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,148 ($15.00).

PRSM has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,006.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,019.67.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

