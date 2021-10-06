Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Separately, HSBC raised Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BPRMF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. 2,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,735. Blue Prism Group has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.