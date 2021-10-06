BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Short Interest Down 32.6% in September

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BlueCity stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 67,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,056. BlueCity has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.80.
Separately, Loop Capital downgraded BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
About BlueCity
BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.
Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.