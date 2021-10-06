BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Short Interest Down 32.6% in September

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BlueCity stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 67,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,056. BlueCity has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Get BlueCity alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlueCity by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 116,762 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in BlueCity in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlueCity in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BlueCity by 514.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BlueCity by 217.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.