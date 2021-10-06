Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.48 Million

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will report $205.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.36 million to $207.60 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $144.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year sales of $735.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $735.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $815.89 million, with estimates ranging from $809.77 million to $822.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of BVH stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,185. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.75 million, a P/E ratio of 136.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 184,675 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 93,222 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.