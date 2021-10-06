Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will report $205.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.36 million to $207.60 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $144.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year sales of $735.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $735.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $815.89 million, with estimates ranging from $809.77 million to $822.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of BVH stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,185. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.75 million, a P/E ratio of 136.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 184,675 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 93,222 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

