BMO Capital Markets Lowers Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to Underperform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. 35,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,189. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,727,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,339,000 after acquiring an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 920,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,092,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

