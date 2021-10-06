BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.77

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) announced a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $4.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BMO Private Equity Trust stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 452 ($5.91). The stock had a trading volume of 77,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. BMO Private Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 269.80 ($3.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 456.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 417.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £334.21 million and a PE ratio of 2.47.

BMO Private Equity Trust Company Profile

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

