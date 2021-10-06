BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.77

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) announced a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $4.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BMO Private Equity Trust stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 452 ($5.91). The stock had a trading volume of 77,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. BMO Private Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 269.80 ($3.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 456.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 417.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £334.21 million and a PE ratio of 2.47.
BMO Private Equity Trust Company Profile
