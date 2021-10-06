BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 764 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.