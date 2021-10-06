BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

CLDT opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $609.46 million, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.