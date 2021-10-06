BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,122 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 100.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 555,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 278,852 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,540,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

CLNE stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.52. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.94.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

