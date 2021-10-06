BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,465 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Alector were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after buying an additional 1,199,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $20,862,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alector by 819.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 845,333 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $12,136,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $10,179,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $1,557,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 279,210 shares of company stock worth $7,294,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

