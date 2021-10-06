BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,950 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 696,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,600,000 after buying an additional 74,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 683,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,596,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 48.4% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after buying an additional 220,733 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,388,000 after buying an additional 40,069 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGVT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

