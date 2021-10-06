BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 53,674 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 67.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,674 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after purchasing an additional 970,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cloudera by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,424 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,865,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,747,000 after buying an additional 524,793 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cloudera by 23.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246,685 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,755,408.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $4,779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,203,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,319.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,399. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

