Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.00

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYPLF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bodycote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

