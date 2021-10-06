Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Up 43.2% in September

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,100 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the August 31st total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,041.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.25 price target on Boliden AB (publ) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.63.

BOLIF traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 648. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

