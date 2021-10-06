Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the August 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOIVF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,601. Bolloré has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SA engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Solutions. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

