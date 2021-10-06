Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$2.50 at ATB Capital

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBD.B. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.74.

BBD.B stock opened at C$2.10 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 0.86.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

